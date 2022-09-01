Mount Kimbie Return With Four Cool New Songs Featuring slowthai, Danny Brown and Liv.e

Home News Karan Singh September 1st, 2022 - 2:41 PM

English electronic duo Mount Kimbie has released new double AA-side singles titled MK 3.5 consisting of four tracks: “in your eyes (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown),” “a deities encore’ (feat, Liv.e),” “Q” and “Quartz.” This is their first original release since last year’s “Black Stone /Blue Liquid.” Check out the songs below:

MK 3.5 features a range of sounds, all while keeping the duo’s core intact – they’ve grown rapidly over the course of their career, and the new release follows that very pattern. “in your eyes (feat. slowthai and Danny Brown),” and “a deities encore (feat, Liv.e)” were created by Dom Maker and “Q” and “Quartz” by Kai Campos.

Maker flaunts his talents as a producer-collaborator, summoning frequent collaborator slowthai and pairing him with Detroit hip-hop artist Danny Brown and the calmer, spacey vocals of R&B artist Liv.e. On “Q” and “Quartz,” a range of styles from avant-garde club to electronic music scene exhibit Campos’s prowess of a sonic scientist.