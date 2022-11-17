Korn Drops Health Remix “Worst Is on Its Way” Featuring Danny Brown and Meechy Darko

Home News Karan Singh November 17th, 2022 - 12:15 PM

Korn has always been far more flexible than the typical nu-metal band. Aside from their guitar-heavy core, they’ve always flirted with hip-hop, industrial and the many facets of electronica, from collaborations with Ice Cube to Skrillex to Nas.

The California five piece has now released a remix of one their recent hits, with features from two of modern hip-hop’s favorite weirdos. Handing the song over to HEALTH, the group welcomed Danny Brown and Meechy Dark of the Flatbush Zombies on a new twist of “Worst Is on Its Way.” Check it out below:

Nu-metal, with time, has lost favor among the masses. People no longer take it seriously and instead treat it as a forgettable phase in the larger timeline of popular music. What we tend to forget is how it bridged the gap between different styles and formats in music and helped usher in the era of genre fluidity we are so accustomed to today.

This is precisely why experimental artists like Brown And Darko have given groups like Korn their due credit, and it is not at all surprising to seem them hop on a dark, metallic remix of a nu-metal joint. Fans are always looking for things new and different, and blending established styles is a tried and tested way of catering to that demand.