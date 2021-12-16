Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Woman For Alleged Copyright Infringement After Attempted Sale Of Bootleg CD On eBay

Home News Jamie Reddy December 16th, 2021 - 11:59 PM

World renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton, has again made headlines, and this time, he used time and money and successfully sued a 55 year-old woman for copyright infringement after attempting to sell a bootleg copy of his work. After spending the entire pandemic as an anti-vaxxer and against any COVID-19 regulations, the 76 year-old guitarist had decided to take a seemingly innocent and harmless woman in Germany to court for a CD that was on sale for $11 on ebay.

The woman, whose name is unknown, was sued for selling a CD of a recorded live performance of Clapton from the 80’s. The woman stated in court that she was unaware that her act was illegal and that her husband had bought the CD in a store in the 80’s. However, the judge on the case was very black and white and ruled in favor of Clapton, regardless of whether or not the woman was aware of the illegal act. The woman will pay a fine of almost $4000 to cover the legal costs of both parties. There is no further detail on the case or aftermath, however, if the woman continues to try and sell the CD, she will face even higher penalties, including jail time. Click here for more information.