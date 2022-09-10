Ozzy Osbourne Unveil Music Video For “One Of Those Days” Featuring Eric Clapton

Home News Gracie Chunes September 10th, 2022 - 10:39 AM

On Friday, September 9, Ozzy Osbourne released the official music video for “One Of Those Days,” featuring a guest guitar solo from Eric Clapton. The song and video is taken from on Osbourne’s latest album, Patient Number 9, which was also released Friday, September 9.

The music video features dark, aesthetic visuals interspersed with Osbourne performing “One Of Those Days.” Produced by Andrew Watt, Patient Number 9 is heavy, hard-hitting and historic, everything you’d want from an Osbourne record and more. The video marks the first collaboration from the project with McFarlane. It is highlighted by McFarlane’s signature illustrations interspersed with live Osbourne vignettes, which the revolutionary creative force in the world of comics and toys also filmed. In addition, this is the first-ever video to incorporate Osbourne’s artwork: his hand-drawn demons were animated.

An exclusive version of Patient Number 9 with a limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book is available for preorder. A limited-edition comic with foil cover is also available with a special deluxe box. (Blabbermouth)

Stream “One Of Those Days” here.

Stream Patient Number 9 here.

Patient Number 9 track listing is as follows:

01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

04. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

05. One Of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

07. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

08. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead And Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues