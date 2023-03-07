Peter Gabriel Announces Summer/Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2023 - 11:22 AM

According to pitchfork.com artist Peter Gabriel announced new dates for his North American I/O The Tour which begins in September and ends through October. The artist will be stopping in Boston, New York and Seattle before wrapping things up at Inglewood.

Also over the past recent months Gabriel has released the songs “Panopticom” and “The Court” without mentioning any additional details about the album I/O and before performing in North America, Gabriel will begin the European tour which will be his first shows in nearly seven years.

The singer will be stopping in Poland, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Scotland and England before ending things in Ireland.

Shows from I/O The Tour are connected to both Gabriel ‘s new album I/O and a celebration of the singer‘s successful LP So.

The general on sale for the North American leg will start this Friday at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning tomorrow at 10am local time until this Thursday at 6pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

In Canada, American Express® Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning tomorrow at 10am local time through this Thursday at 6pm local time. Visit ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress to purchase tickets. Ticket limits & terms apply.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item and more. For more information visit vipnation.com.

Tickets for all European shows are available now at petergabriel.com.

I/O The Tour Dates

5/18 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

5/20 Verona, Italy – Verona Arena

5/21 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena

5/23 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

5/24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

5/26 Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne

5/28 Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz

5/30 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

5/31 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

6/2 Bergen, Norway – Koengen

6/5 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

6/6 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

6/8 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

6/10 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

6/12 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

6/13 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

6/15 Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena

6/17 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

6/19 London, England – The O2

6/22 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

6/23 Manchester, England – AO Arena

6/25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

9/8 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Centre

9/9 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre

9/11 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

9/13 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

9/14 Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

9/16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

9/18 New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

9/30 Chicago, Illinois – United Center

10/7 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

10/8 Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

10/11 San Francisco, California – Chase Center

10/13 Inglewood, California – Kia Forum