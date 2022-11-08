Peter Gabriel Announces New Album i/o for 2023 Release and First Tour Dates in Seven Years

Home News Cait Stoddard November 8th, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Today singer Peter Gabriel announced he will be releasing his 10 studio album I/o in 2023 and the album will be Gabriel’s first album since 2011’s New Blood and his first of new and original material since 2002’s Up. Although details about the upcoming new album have not been shared mentioned, Gabriel announced his first tour in seven years, which begins with performances all over Europe and the UK. Gabriel will be joined by his band members Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché,

In regards to North America Gabriel has mentioned that the tour will hit the east coast during the summer and fall of 2023.

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.” said Gabriel

PETER GABRIEL – 2023 TOUR DATES

05-18 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

05-20 Verona, Italy – Verona Arena

05-21 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena

05-23 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

05-24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05-26 Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne

05-28 Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz

05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

05-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

06-02 Bergen, Norway – Koengen

06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

06-06 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

06-08 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06-10 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06-12 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

06-13 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

06-15 Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena

06-17 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

06-19 London, England – The O2

06-22 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

06-23 Manchester, England – AO Arena

06-25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena