Peter Gabriel Announces New Album i/o for 2023 Release and First Tour Dates in Seven Years

Today singer Peter Gabriel announced he will be releasing his 10 studio album I/o in 2023 and the album will be Gabriel’s first album since 2011’s New Blood and his first of new and original material since 2002’s Up. Although details about the upcoming new album have not been shared mentioned, Gabriel announced his first tour in seven years, which begins with performances all over Europe and the UK. Gabriel will be joined by his band members Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché,
In regards to North America Gabriel has mentioned that the tour will hit the east coast during the summer and fall of 2023.
“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.” said Gabriel
PETER GABRIEL – 2023 TOUR DATES
05-18 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
05-20 Verona, Italy – Verona Arena
05-21 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena
05-23 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
05-24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy
05-26 Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne
05-28 Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz
05-30 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
05-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
06-02 Bergen, Norway – Koengen
06-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
06-06 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
06-08 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
06-10 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
06-12 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
06-13 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
06-15 Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena
06-17 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
06-19 London, England – The O2
06-22 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
06-23 Manchester, England – AO Arena
06-25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena