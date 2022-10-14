Peter Gabriel Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Here It Is”

Home News Trisha Valdez October 14th, 2022 - 5:33 PM

Peter Gabriel, a musician, singer and songwriter contributes to a tribute for Leonard Cohen’s song “Here it is.” In an album titled Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen Iggy Pop, James Taylor, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples and Peter Gabriel collaborate to continue the memory of Leonard Cohen.

Gabriel covers Choen’s song “Here it is” his deeper voice brings a mystery feeling to it. When listening you can picture the opening of a mystery novel. His voice is soothing and luring it makes you want to hear more of what he is saying. The saxophone is played in the background leaning more into the jazz mystery feeling.

Gabriel sings some parts of the song, but it is more of a spoken word of the lyrics, the instrumentals are a perfect blend and will have you soothed and relaxed.

Choen singings his song with background singers, the music is a little more up-beat. It is not too fast to dance to and not to slow to where you should just listen. His sound is a perfect blend to sway to, his voice is deep and luring as well. However, the background vocals keep the song in an uplifted sprit. There is a certain tempo you hear in the song that keeps you intrigued, Choen has done really well with that.

