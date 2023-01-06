Peter Gabriel Releases First Track Since 2016 Titled “Panopticom”

Home News Trisha Valdez January 6th, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Former Genesis singer, Peter Gabriel has released his first single since 2016 called Panopticom. Gabriel has teamed up with Brian Eno, Tony Levin, Manu Katche and David Rhodes for his solo album i/0.

According to NME Gabriel talks about the album and says, “Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world, we are going to lose a lot. A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky…and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

Panoticom has such a unique sound to it, the guitar and other instruments really reel you back into how music used to be made. It starts off sounding like a dream, the music sounds like it closed inside a box but as soon as the chorus hits everything is clear, and we hear the guitar more clearly.

It becomes a much more upbeat song with the drums chiming in to give the song a lift then it goes back down to how it sounded in the beginning. A very unique and tasteful take was made by Gabriel, when he created Panoticom.

Fans all over should be excited to listen to one of Gabriel’s solo works. To listen to the song stream below.

