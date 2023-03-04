Miley Cyrus Announces Backyard Sessions Special For New Album, Release “Flowers (Demo)”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 4th, 2023 - 12:30 PM

Miley Cyrus has announced the Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), a Disney+ special premiering on Friday, March 10, the same day her album of the same name will be released. Along with the special announcement, Cyrus released the demo version of her latest single, “Flowers.” Check it out below.

This demo strips away the strings and disco beat of the original single, leaving us with Cyrus’ stunning voice over an electric piano. Endless Summer Vacation has been described as “a reflection of the strength [Cyrus has] found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” via a press release on the album.

The Backyard Sessions will feature Cyrus performing, for the first time, new music from Endless Summer Vacation. Cyrus will run through seven tracks from the album, along with a “classic hit” and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright. The special will also features interviews with Cyrus, filmed in Frank Sinatra’s former house, where she shot the music video for “Flowers.” (Consequence)

Stream “Flowers (Demo)” here.