Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation for March 2023 Release

Karan Singh January 5th, 2023 - 1:10 PM

After a three-year break from recording solo material, Miley Cyrus is back with her eighth studio record. Scheduled to drop on March 10, Endless Summer Vacation is a highly personal body of work that we don’t know much else about aside from its mesmerizing trailer. Watch it below:

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced alongside Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Cyrus has described the forthcoming album as her love letter to LA. The imagery seen in the above trailer as well as the album cover, photographed by Brianna Capozzi and finalized without any visual effects, reflects this theme and gives us an idea of where her mind was while working on this body of work.

The first snippet from Endless Summer Vacation will be the song, “Flowers.” During her NBC live special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the artist formerly known as Hannah Montana announced that the track will be out globally on January 13. As she juggled her performances and hosting duties, she managed to throw in some teasers for the new song as well. Check them out below: