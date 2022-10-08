Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts New Single “The Loneliest Time” Featuring Rufus Wainwright

Home News Gracie Chunes October 8th, 2022 - 10:42 AM

On Friday, October 7, Carly Rae Jepsen released her latest single, the title track from her upcoming album The Lonleiest Time, set to be released Friday, October 21.

The sparkling, upbeat and aesthetic disco inspired title track sees Jepsen playing out a fantastical duet with her musical hero Rufus Wainwright. Produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen before most notably on the song “Julien,” and co-written by Jepsen, Shearer and Nate Cyphert “The Loneliest Time” follows the release of “Talking To Myself, “Beach House” and “Western Wind.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz