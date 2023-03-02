Cradle Of Filth Shares Ominously New Song and Video “She is a Fire”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Today extreme metal band Cradle Of Filth shares have shared their ominously new song and music video “She is a Fire.” The song is from the band’s upcoming live album Trouble And Their Double Lives which will be released on April 28 by Napalm Records. The album is Cradle Of Filth‘s first live album in over 20 years.

“She is a Fire” starts off with a sinister guitar riff inside a dark atmosphere and Dani Filth’s vocal delivery screams and whispers atop the killer guitar playing and drums beats. “Demon Prince Regent” slams in with a wall of sound and ear bleeding guitar riffs before reaching the headbanging chorus.

In the press release Filth discusses the upcoming album and the meaning behind “She is a Fire.”

“This track and the other original track on this album, ‘Demon Prince Regent’, were both written after the recording of Existence Is Futile and present a perfect, but not necessarily related, bridge between our Nuclear Blast days and the forthcoming album on Napalm Records. It was always intended to be a double album, so we just thought, ‘f**k it! Let’s cram some original material on there as well! The absolute worst of both worlds!”

The singer adds:“The song itself is about the epitome of burning passion; the dark inspiration of love and the creature that has ignited it.”

Trouble And Their Double Lives Tracklist

1. She is a Fire (new studio track)

2. Heaven Torn Asunder

3. Blackest Magick in Practice

4. Honey and Sulphur

5. Nymphetamine (Fix)

6. Born in a Burial Gown

7. Desire in Violent Overture

8. Bathory Aria

9. The Death of Love (bonus track)

10. Demon Prince Regent (new studio track)

11. Heartbreak and Seance

12. Right Wing of the Garden Triptych

13. The Promise of Fever

14. Haunted Shores

15. Gilded Cunt

16. Saffron’s Curse

17. Lustmord and Wargasm (The Lick of Carnivorous Winds)

18. You will Know the Lion by his Claw (bonus track)