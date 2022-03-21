Cradle Of Filth Unveil Melodic New Song And Video “How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?”

Home News Lauren Floyd March 21st, 2022 - 3:55 PM

Suffolk, England’s gothic metal group Cradle Of Filth unveil a new sinister video for their mournful track “How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?” The Cradle of Filth’s Infernal Vernal Equinox Deadstream did the honors of premiering the video and now fans can view it all across the world.

The visuals itself could render heart-palpitating nightmares. Princess of the dark-like characters are wound and tangled into a demonic web as infamous front-man Dani Filth peers eerily directly into the camera delivering each line carefully. The record?– a pitch-black, perverse and at times absurdly brutal track, centered around the concept of existentialism. The song, in its roaring drums and toned shrieks, is featured on the band’s 13th album Existence is Futile. The album released in 2021 and was a testament to a unique path the band leads.

The official video was directed by Vicente Cordero, of who Dani Filth says, “This is yet another great video by director Vicente Cordero, encapsulating the occult essence of the song’s lyricism with great sweeping colorful strokes of total batshit-craziness. It really makes for frightening, yet strangely compelling viewing!”

Cradle Of Filth were set to go on road in Russia this summer according to mxdwn, however they have cancelled all dates amongst the unrest in Ukraine.