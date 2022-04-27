Cradle of Filth Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Loudwire reports that black metal band Cradle of Filth have announced 2022 headlining tour dates. These dates fall around the previously-announced shows they’ll be playing with Danzig and Crobot, with some overlap at the beginning of the tour.
The tour with Crobot and Danzig begins on May 5 in Reno, NV before heading south to Ontario, CA for a show that will have Danzig performing Danzig II: Lucifage in full. Also appearing at that show and the next one in Mesa, AZ is psychobilly band Tiger Army – certainly making for a unique and diverse lineup of dark music.
The shows with Danzig and Crobot continue until May 19, when that tour raps up in Austin, TX. However, on May 12 Cradle of Filth will play the first show on their headlining leg of the tour in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave. On May 20, the tour begins in earnest in Oklahoma City at the Diamond Ballroom.
Last month, Cradle of Filth announced the cancellation of their Russian tour dates. The cancelation was a response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There were seven shows that the band canceled.
In addition to the headlining off dates in the United States, Cradle of Filth has also announced a European tour. The band will kick that tour off in Paris on October 1, skipping around the continent until October 28 when the tour wraps in Nottingham.
Cradle of Filth 2022 Tour Dates
05/05 – Reno, Nev. – Grand Sierra Theatre #
05/07 – Ontario, Calif. – Toyota Arena# * ^
05/08 – Mesa, Ariz. – Mesa Amphitheatre# ^
05/10 – Denver, Colo. – Mission Ballroom#
05/11 – Kansas City, Mo. – Uptown Theater#
05/12 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave
05/14 – Cincinnati, Ohio, – Icon Music Center#
05/15 – Atlanta, Ga. – The Eastern#
05/17 – New Orleans, La. – The Fillmore#
05/18 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall#
05/19 – Austin, Texas – Waller Creek Amp.#
05/20 – Okla. City, Okla. – Diamond Ballroom
05/22 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Mesa Theater
05/23 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Depot
05/25 – Seattle, Wash. – The Showbox
05/26 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw
05/29 – Calgary, Alberta – The Palace
05/30 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Coors Ctr
06/1 – Minneapolis, Minn. – First Avenue
06/2 – Joliet, Ill. – The Forge
06/3 – Flint, Mich. – The Machine Shop
06/4 – Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House
06/6 – Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theater
06/7 – Quebec City, Quebec – The Imperial
06/9 – Albany, N.Y. – Empire Live Venue
06/10 – New Haven, Ct. – Toad’s Place
06/11 – Harrisburg, Pa. – The HMAC
# with Crobot and Danzig
^ with Tiger Army
* Full Danzig II: Lucifage performance
Cradle of Filth European Tour 2022
10/01 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmarte
10/03 – Luxembourg, LX – Rockhal
10/04 – Antwerp, BEL – Trix
10/05 – Eindhoven, NED – Effenaar
10/07 – Zwolle, NED – Hedon
10/08 – Bochum, GER – Matrix
10/09 – Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater
10/10 – Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
10/12 – Brno, CZE – Fleda
10/13 – Vienna, AUT – Simm City
10/14 – Milan, ITA – Live Club
10/15 – Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457
10/17 – Munich, GER – Backstage Werk
10/19 – Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini
10/21 – Bercelona, ESP – Razzamataz
10/22 – Madrid, ESP – BUT Club
10/23 – Pamplona, ESP – Totem
10/25 – Rennes, FRA – L’Etage
10/27 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory
10/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City