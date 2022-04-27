Cradle of Filth Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci April 27th, 2022 - 10:36 AM

Loudwire reports that black metal band Cradle of Filth have announced 2022 headlining tour dates. These dates fall around the previously-announced shows they’ll be playing with Danzig and Crobot, with some overlap at the beginning of the tour.

The tour with Crobot and Danzig begins on May 5 in Reno, NV before heading south to Ontario, CA for a show that will have Danzig performing Danzig II: Lucifage in full. Also appearing at that show and the next one in Mesa, AZ is psychobilly band Tiger Army – certainly making for a unique and diverse lineup of dark music.

The shows with Danzig and Crobot continue until May 19, when that tour raps up in Austin, TX. However, on May 12 Cradle of Filth will play the first show on their headlining leg of the tour in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave. On May 20, the tour begins in earnest in Oklahoma City at the Diamond Ballroom.

Last month, Cradle of Filth announced the cancellation of their Russian tour dates. The cancelation was a response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There were seven shows that the band canceled.

In addition to the headlining off dates in the United States, Cradle of Filth has also announced a European tour. The band will kick that tour off in Paris on October 1, skipping around the continent until October 28 when the tour wraps in Nottingham.

Cradle of Filth 2022 Tour Dates

05/05 – Reno, Nev. – Grand Sierra Theatre #

05/07 – Ontario, Calif. – Toyota Arena# * ^

05/08 – Mesa, Ariz. – Mesa Amphitheatre# ^

05/10 – Denver, Colo. – Mission Ballroom#

05/11 – Kansas City, Mo. – Uptown Theater#

05/12 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Rave

05/14 – Cincinnati, Ohio, – Icon Music Center#

05/15 – Atlanta, Ga. – The Eastern#

05/17 – New Orleans, La. – The Fillmore#

05/18 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall#

05/19 – Austin, Texas – Waller Creek Amp.#

05/20 – Okla. City, Okla. – Diamond Ballroom

05/22 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Mesa Theater

05/23 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Depot

05/25 – Seattle, Wash. – The Showbox

05/26 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rickshaw

05/29 – Calgary, Alberta – The Palace

05/30 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Coors Ctr

06/1 – Minneapolis, Minn. – First Avenue

06/2 – Joliet, Ill. – The Forge

06/3 – Flint, Mich. – The Machine Shop

06/4 – Toronto, Ontario – The Opera House

06/6 – Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theater

06/7 – Quebec City, Quebec – The Imperial

06/9 – Albany, N.Y. – Empire Live Venue

06/10 – New Haven, Ct. – Toad’s Place

06/11 – Harrisburg, Pa. – The HMAC

# with Crobot and Danzig

^ with Tiger Army

* Full Danzig II: Lucifage performance

Cradle of Filth European Tour 2022

10/01 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmarte

10/03 – Luxembourg, LX – Rockhal

10/04 – Antwerp, BEL – Trix

10/05 – Eindhoven, NED – Effenaar

10/07 – Zwolle, NED – Hedon

10/08 – Bochum, GER – Matrix

10/09 – Berlin, GER – Columbia Theater

10/10 – Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

10/12 – Brno, CZE – Fleda

10/13 – Vienna, AUT – Simm City

10/14 – Milan, ITA – Live Club

10/15 – Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

10/17 – Munich, GER – Backstage Werk

10/19 – Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini

10/21 – Bercelona, ESP – Razzamataz

10/22 – Madrid, ESP – BUT Club

10/23 – Pamplona, ESP – Totem

10/25 – Rennes, FRA – L’Etage

10/27 – Bristol, UK – Marble Factory

10/28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City