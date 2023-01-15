Cradle Of Filth and DevilDriver Announce 2023 North America Co-Headlining Tour

Home News Hannah Boyle January 15th, 2023 - 2:58 AM

DevilDriver and Cradle Of Filth have announced their latest North American co-headlining tour, “Double Trouble Live” to take place in early spring this year. The co-headlining bands will be sharing the stage with Black Satellite and Oni. The bands hope that this North American tour will kick off a more extensive “Double Trouble Live” world tour. Tour dates for the “Double Trouble Live” tour, as well as the flyer, are included below.

This tour will break the years-long silence both bands have faced. Cradle Of Filth reminds the world of their decades-long career with this latest tour. Cradle Of Filth has most recently released new work in 2021, with the album ‘Existence Is Futile’. The album found itself at #20 on billboard 200 in the hard rock genre, #5 in the charts in Canada, #4 in the charts in the US, and #9 in the charts in Germany.

DevilDriver is in the midst of continuing their decades-long career following the release of their latest album in 2020.

Check out the tour dates below

CRADLE OF FILTH & DEVILDRIVER

“Double Trouble Live” 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour Dates

w/ Black Satellite & Oni

March 8 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

March 9 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

March 11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

March 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 14 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

March 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

March 18 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

March 19 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

March 21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

March 22 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

March 23 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

March 26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel