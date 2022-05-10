Cradle of Filth Sign With Napalm Records

Home News Megan Mandatta May 10th, 2022 - 11:13 AM

Cradle of Filth, an English heavy metal band, has recently signed a global contract with Austrian label Napalm Records. Napalm Records typically represents rock and metal artists and are excited to announce its partnership with Cradle of Filth on May 9.

“We are thrilled to welcome the most influential and iconic extreme metal band to our ever-growing Napalm Records family,” Thomas Caser, CEO of Napalm Records notes. “Being a fan of the band since their very first album, it is with great honor and excitement that we’re able to work with them from now on! We are ready to conquer the metal world with Cradle of Filth!”

Originating in Suffolk in 1991, Cradle of Filth has transformed its music over time transitioning from black metal to a more produced gothic metal sound. Dani Filth, frontman, and creative leader of the band has been deemed responsible for coining their unique style since the 1990s.

“It is with great expectation and excitement that we announce our move to Napalm Records, having seen and heard a great deal of complimentary things about the label, which in turn leads us to believe that this will be the perfect nesting ground for Cradle of Filth in 2022 and beyond,” Filth mentioned. “We’d like to thank all our fans for their continued support and trust in us doing the right thing and its music. All hail the eternal Filth!”

Their cult following comes from this style and their continuous international tour schedule. Popular recent releases like “Hammer of the Witches” or “Cryptoriana- The Seductiveness of Decay” boosted their touring popularity, yet this came to a halt in 2020. However, its 2021 release of “Existence is Futile” helped bolster the band back into the spotlight earning No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

Cradle of Filth was previously signed to Nuclear Blast and has replaced their longtime guitarist Richard Shaw with Annabelle Iratni. Upon the announcement of its new label, Cradle of Filth is set to continue its North American tour with dates through October.