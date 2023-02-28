German City Frankfurt Cancels Roger Waters Concert: ‘One Of The World’s Most Well-Known Antisemites’

Home News Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 12:10 PM

According to stereogum.com the German city of Frankfurt canceled the upcoming Roger Waters concert on May 28 citing “persistent anti-Israel behavior” from “one of the most widely spread anti-Semites in the world.”

The news comes directly from the Frankfurt Official City Portal in the following statement

“The magistrate therefore feels called upon to set a clear signal against anti-Semitism that is supported by society as a whole. Against this background, the individual case decision made due to the special scope is not to be seen as a precedent.”

The cancellation of Waters‘s performance in Frankfurt follows last fall where the city of Kraków in Poland canceled a pair of Waters’s concerts over comments the former Pink Floyd frontman made about the Russian war against Ukraine.

Also last year Waters posted a open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska on his website in which he states “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.”

And this month Waters made more waves by appearing before the UN Security Councia and delivered a speech in which the singer blamed Ukraine and NATO for provoking a war.

Also Waters dismissed allegations of Russian war crimes as “lies, lies, lies, lies,” while claiming that “Nazis are in control” of Ukraine’s government and that US president Joe Biden is the true “war criminal.”

The statements made former Pink Floyd bandmate David Gilmour to publicly call out Waters as a “misogynistic, antisemitic Putin apologist.”