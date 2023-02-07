Roger Waters May Take Legal Action After David Gilmour’s Wife Called Him An Antisemite

Home News Cait Stoddard February 7th, 2023 - 5:47 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to spin.com David Gilmours attacked his former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters on Twitter which continues the decades-long fight between the musicians with claims of antisemitism. According to nme.com yesterday Gilmour’s wife, author Polly Samson, went on Twitter and to accuse Waters of being “antisemitic to [his] rotten core”.

Shortly when Samson tweeted her thoughts about Waters, Gilmours chimed in with a Tweet to support his wife’s actions. In the caption the musician wrote “Every word demonstrably true.”

Shortly prior to Gilmour’s post, Waters issued a statement in which he called the comments against him “incendiary and wildly inaccurate” and he “refutes [them] entirely.” Waters added that he is currently “taking advice as to his position” regarding the claims.

Samson’s comments follows Waters‘s conducted an interview with German newspaper Berliner Zeitung last week in which the artist discussed his views on Israel and the Russian-Ukraine war.