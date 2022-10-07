Pink Floyd Catalog Sale Reportedly Jeopardized By Roger Waters’ Political Comments

Home News Federico Cardenas October 7th, 2022 - 10:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Recently, the esteemed English rock act Pink Floyd had reportedly been attempting to sell their catalog for a price fitting of the legendary band’s decades of work. According to the Financial Times, the band was able to find bidders willing to pay nearly half a billion for the catalog. However, Loudwire now reports that the hope for such a sale has been jeopardized by Pink Floyd’s front man, Roger Waters.

Roger Waters and his fellow bandmates David Gilmour and Nick Mason have all sought out a sale of the catalog for months, managing to accumulate a list of powerful bidders. Among the parties interested Sony Music, Warner Music, BMG, Primary Wave, Hipgnosis Songs Capital and others. These bidders, while interested in the catalog, may not want to carry the liability that comes with artists who are too controversial. In fact, one buyer is reported to have pulled out from the sale completely.

According to Loudwire, buyers may have become more hesitant on the sale after hearing Waters’ political commentary on international affairs, including comments relating to Israel, Russia, Ukraine, the United States, Syria, and other countries.

It has also been noted that various financial, economic and tax issues, including the declining value of the British Pound, may have created complications around the sale, on top of Waters’ political statements. The feelings and positions of most of the bidders on Waters’ comments are currently unknown, as is the degree to which any specific factor is affecting negotiations.

Previously, Waters had claimed that he was put on a “kill list” by Ukraine, after he had called for an end to US support for the Ukraine’s battle against Russia.

Waters has also been a staunch critic of the American government stating: “I’m now speaking as a taxpayer in the United States. We are the most evil of all by a factor of at least 10 times. We kill more people. We interfere in more people’s elections. We, the American empire, is doing all this shit.”

Earlier this year, the remaining members of Pink Floyd showed their divergence from Waters’ beliefs with their first single in 28 years, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” an anthem supporting Ukraine. Roger Waters is currently wrapping up his tour for Summer 2022.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna