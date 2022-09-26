Polish Venue Cancels Pink Floyd’s Co-Founder Roger Waters Show After Controversial Ukraine Letter

On Facebook Waters allegedly addressed the UK’s The Guardian and Poland’s Gazeta Krakowska newspapers where he allegedly denied he or his management had canceled the Poland shows and Waters allegedly mentioned that the blame is toward Lukasz Wantuch, a Krakow city councilor who wrote his own Facebook post on September 10. Wantuch’s post allegedly expressed his defense to Waters’s show by allegdy calling Waters an alleged Putin supporter.

“Roger Waters, an open supporter of Putin, wants to play at Tauron Arena in Krakow. “On Wednesday we have a session of Cracow City Council and I will be speaking to the President and councilors to block this. Such an event would be a shame for our city. Let him sing in Moscow.” said Wantuch

Although Wantuch is allegedly making waves with his statement Waters is not afraid to show his alleged anger toward Wantuch’s words.

“Not withstanding that this chap Łukasz Wantuch seems to know nothing of my history of working, all my life, at some personal cost, in the service of human rights, he, in an article in a local newspaper urged the good people of Krakow not to buy tickets to my show. His draconian censoring of my work will deny them the opportunity to make up their own minds.” said Waters