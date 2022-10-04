Roger Waters Claims He’s on Ukrainian ‘Kill List’

Home News Cait Stoddard October 4th, 2022 - 2:01 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Musician Roger Waters thinks Ukraine allegedly wants him dead. During an interview with Rolling Stone Waters allegedly claims that he is on the Ukrainian government’s kill list. Also the Pink Floyd co-owner allegedly called the evidence of Russia’s war crimes a lie and then Waters allegedly responded to the accusations of antisemitism by allegedly arguing about the definition of antisemitism and railing that is allegedly going against some Jews in the US and UK.

Also Waters allegedly has been eager to share his theories about Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Last month he allegedly wrote an open letter to the First Lady of Ukraine allegedly asking that she and her husband to stop the violence by surrendering all the territories that Russia allegedly had illegally annexed. Following the statement Waters allegedly wrote a letter to President Vladimir Putin allegedly asked Putin to promise not to take over all of Europe but with no alleged mentioning of withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.

During an interview Waters allegedly emphasized his views on Ukraine and NATO are allegedly responsible for starting the war.

“Russia should not have been encouraged to invade the Ukraine, as if it were a part of a bigger whole and not a sovereign country.” said Waters