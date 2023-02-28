Fear Factory Play First Show with New Singer Milo Silvestro and Recruits Havok Drummer Pete Webber for US Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 6:31 PM

According to blabbermouth.net metal band Fear Factory performed their first concert with new lead singer Milo Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on Monday night at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The band’s performance is the second show of the Rise Of The Machine tour as the supporting act for Static-X.

Silvestro joined Fear Factory to replace the band’s original singer Burton C. Bell and Webber is replacing the band’s longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to make the tour due to “scheduling conflicts.”