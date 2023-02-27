Static-X Debut New Mask At Opening Show Of Their Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 7:24 PM

According to blabbermouth.net industrial metal band Static-X started their Rise Of The Machine U.S. tour last Saturday night at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California and during the opening of the concert band member Xero debut his new mask.

Static-X has partnered with master costume and prop maker Eddie Yang and his Deity Creative to create the look for guitarist and vocalist Xer0. Yang is a veteran in the movie industry where he is known for his work with “Avatar”, “Iron Man”, “Man Of Steel”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”, “Robocop” and “Terminator: Salvation.”

The idea for the new mask and overall image update was the idea from Static-X to evolve Xero’s look to match the theme of the Rise Of The Machine tour. In the following statement Yang describes his thoughts about creating the new mask for Xer0.

“I have always been a metal fan and have listened to Static-X since their first release ‘Wisconsin Death Trip‘. I am honored to contribute to Wayne’s [Static, late Static-X frontman] legacy and to work with the band on their incredible vision for evolving Static-X and Xer0 into something that is truly unique. This project finally combined my passion for character design and metal music into one big check-off the bucket list.”

In the article Xer0 expresses his excite toward the new mask.

“Eddie is a genius. We wanted to evolve the Xer0 character into a more cybernetic/robotic figure for the ‘Rise Of The Machine’ tour and Eddie absolutely fcking killed it!!!!!!!”

“Eddie took the mask to a level that we never imagined possible, and we are so stoked with the result,” adds bassist Tony Campos.