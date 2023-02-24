Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares Chilling New Song “Le Minotaure”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 24th, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Thomas Bangalter, best known for being half of the electronic duo Daft Punk, has shared a new song, “Le Minotaure.” This single is featured on Bangalter’s upcoming solo album Mythologies, set to be released Friday, April 7. Check out the new song below.

This seven minute ballad creates a chilling cinematic atmosphere that perfectly captures the mystery of the mythological creature the Minotaur. This is the second single from Mythologies, which is Bangalter’s first work for orchestra. The album in its entierty will be the 90-minute score to the ballet of the same name. “Le Minotaure” is the 13th movement. Previously released is the 10th movement, “L’Accouchement.”

The album is made in collaboration with the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine and Romain Dumas and was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj. Bangalter released his last solo album, Outrage, 20 years ago in 2003. This is not Bangalter’s first time scoring; he previously worked on a score for a Lindsay Lohan short film.

