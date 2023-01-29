Rita Ora Gets Vulnerable With New Video For “You Only Love Me”

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 29th, 2023 - 6:19 PM

Rita Ora Press Photo

Rita Ora has recently released a new video for her new single “You Only Love Me” directed by Charlie Sarsfield. When asked about the song, Ora went on to quote that she was “inspired by her personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the very start of a romantic journey”.

Ora follows that statement by quoting “With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” Ora said in a statement about the song.

According to NME, Ora describes that by letting go of the past and pave way for new experiences, was a deep and personal process for herself that she felt like she wanted to document within her music “the journey was not always easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”

Within the music video for “You Only Love Me”, the scene takes place in the suburbs of LA. The story is surrounded by a wedding but describes the theme of it as “looking through the lens of a Stepford Wives-meets-Alice In Wonderland-style narrative”.

There are mini features from actress Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Alexander Stewart and fairy godmother Sharon Stone.

Rita Ora is set to perform “You Only Love Me” on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on February 1st!

Watch “You Only Love Me” by Rita Ora below: