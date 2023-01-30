Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares Expressive New Song “L’Accouchement”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

According pitchfork.com former member of Daft Punk Thomas Bangalter has released the first preview of the upcoming album Mythologies, which is a orchestral work that Bangalter wrote for last years ballet Mythologies. Today Bangalter shared the song “L’Accouchement” which is one of 23 pieces on Mythologies which will be released on April 7.

Founder of Ballet Preljocaj, Angelin Preljocaj, choreographed the ballet and paid Bangalter for his 90-minute score. The Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine performed and recorded Mythologies under the musical direction of Romain Dumas. The ballet premiered last year at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

Founder of Ballet Preljocaj, Angelin Preljocaj, choreographed the ballet and paid Bangalter for his 90-minute score. The Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine performed and recorded Mythologies under the musical direction of Romain Dumas. The ballet premiered last year at the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

As a whole, “L’Accouchement” is an elegant piece which has well played instrumentation that captures the feeling of being at a ballet performance. The soft and delicate sounds coming from the instruments brings a feeling of peace and hope for those who are listening. Surely Bangalter is a professional with his work because his talents can be felt through the orchastra’s beautiful performance.

In 2003 Bangalter released his last solo album called Outrage then in 202 the artist announced that he was writing the score for the Mythologies ballet, then a few months after he and his formerband mate Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo announced that Daft Punk have broken up for good.