Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces First Solo Album Mythologies for April 2023 Release

According to nme.com today Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter announced the details of his first solo album in 20 years titled Mythologies. The upcoming album will be released on April 7 and it was originally written for a ballet score that was performed at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux in July of last year.

The album is Bangalter’s first independent orchestral work. He was commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj for the ballet of the same name last year. The album is focused on the “founding myths that shape the collective imagination,”it was premiered by the Opéra National de Bordeaux and Ballet Preljocaj the following year.

This project is Bangalter’s first since Daft Punk broke up in February 2021. The band announced the ending of their 28 years together by confirming the news in an eight-minute video called “Epilogue” which features footage from Daft Punk‘s 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

Mythologies Tracklist