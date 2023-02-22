Daft Punk Announces 10th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Random Access Memories’

Home News Roy Lott February 22nd, 2023 - 10:37 PM

Daft Punk have come briefly out of retirement to announce that they will be releasing a special 10 year anniversary edition of their 5x Grammy winning album Random Access Memories. The special edition comes with 9 unreleased tracks which run a total of 35 minutes. This expanded edition will be available in various formats: 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming, and download. Additionally the original album will be made available for the first time in Atmos.

The album spawned the massive global hits“Get Lucky” and “Instant Crush.”The album marked a new creative approach for Daft Punk, recorded over the course of several years using analog equipment rather than digital, with first time collaborations with a host of musical luminaries including Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Todd Edwards and Paul Williams.

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklisting

1. Give Life Back to Music

2. The Game of Love

3. Giorgio by Moroder

4. Within

5. Instant Crush

6. Lose Yourself To Dance

7. Touch

8. Get Lucky

9. Beyond

10. Motherboard

11. Fragments of Time

12. Doin’ it right

13. Contact

14. Horizon (Japan CD)

1. GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

16.Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

17.GL (Early Take)

18. Prime (2012 Unfinished)

19. LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

20. The Writing of Fragments Of Time