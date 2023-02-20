Skrillex Surprises Fans With Release of Second New Album Don’t Get Too Close

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2023 - 6:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to stereogum.com during a live show DJ Skrillex surprised his fans by announcing the release of his album Quest For FIre, which is the producer’s first full-length album in nearly a decade. Quest For FIre includes guests guest from Missy Elliott, Four Tet, Dylan Brady, Pete Wentz and more. Also Quest For FIre was rumored to be the first half of a double album, with the second part Don’t Get Too Close arriving later this year.

During Skrillex’s live performance at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday night, the artist announced that Don’t Get Too Close would be released later on in the evening and it features guests Justin Bieber, Kid Cudi, Yung Lean, Chief Keef, Swae Lee, Bibi Bourelly and others. Also the new album includes the previously released “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd along with “Real Spring” with Bladee.

Don’t Get Too Close Track List

“Don’t Leave Me Like This” “Way Back” “Selecta” “Ceremony” “Real Spring” “Summer Time” “Bad for Me” “3am” “Don’t Go” “Don’t Get Too Close” “Mixed Signals” “Painting Rainbows”

