Kid Cudi Debuts New Single “Willing To Trust”

Gracie Chunes September 23rd, 2022 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On Friday, September 23, Kid Cudi released his latest single “Willing To Trust,” from his tenth full-length album and one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, Entergalactic. The show and album are set to arrive on Friday, September 30.

The song has the classic sound of a Cudi track, with lyrics about trust and love. Cudi commented, “Entergalactic is everything I’ve always wanted to do, create a long-form visual companion to an album. It all started with the music which helped bring this storyline and these characters to life. Entergalactic is unlike anything I’ve ever done, certainly my most ambitious project to date; I can’t wait for you to finally experience it.”

Cudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present the television event Entergalactic, an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari, voiced by Cudi, as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow, voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Cudi serves as an executive producer on Entergalactic alongside Barris, through their respective production companies Mad Solar and Khalabo Ink Society.

