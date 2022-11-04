Nothing,Nowhere Unveils New Song & Video “Cyan1de” Featuring Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz

Home News Trisha Valdez November 4th, 2022 - 3:38 PM

Joseph Edward Mulherin, famously known by his stage name Nothing, Nowhere has released a new song featuring Fall out Boys Pete Wentz called Cyan1de. This song has a combination of rap and heavy metal mixed with a 2000 tone. “Simply put, I’m proud of this song,” remarked Nothing, Nowhere. in a press statement. “Pete is a legend, and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of Nothing, Nowhere.”

In his music video it starts off with a close up shot of black textured paper mâché, it then jumps to white paper mâché. The difference between the two is when the camera zooms out, we see the black paper is a circle figure spinning around and the white is a paper mâché man watching it with curiosity.

As the chorus hits the man is bear crawling to the object as fast as he can, once he is there he stands up and faces it, he is hesitant at first then give into his temptation, he touches it. Realizing the mistake as soon as he touches it, he back away to the center where he started. He sees the object start to grow from the sides covering the whole room it slowly forms around him, trapping him then it starts to take over his body.

The paper man falls on the floor with his arms open in surrender, but the darkness takes over him, he stands up seeming to be okay with what happened now adapting to everything that occurred.

The music video to this song can be taken in many different ways some can see this as a sign a hope, because even in the darkness you will still be able to stand. Or it can be taken negatively because being consumed by darkness can be hard to get out of. Nothing, Nowhere and Pete Wentz created an interesting piece of art that can affect many.