The 1975 Share Nostalgic New Song & Video ”I’m In Love With You”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki September 2nd, 2022 - 8:51 PM

Indie icons The 1975 have returned with a brand new single, “I’m in Love With You.” The song, which is a consistent mix of the band’s signature synth-rock sound and classic pop sensibility, is the latest release from their upcoming album Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The track arrives with a nostalgic black and white visual reminiscent of early Hollywood films. The video was directed by Samuel Bradley and shot in July at a historic shipyard in South East England, according to Pitchfork. The video also features a brief cameo from fellow musician Phoebe Bridgers.

“I’m in Love With You” is reminiscent of the band’s earlier hits, but features an additional layer of warmth that makes its chorus undeniably catchy. Soulful vocals and swirling synth chords make the song a standout amongst its peers, but still quintessential The 1975. Check it out below.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is set to be released on October 14th via Dirty Hit. The album will be the band’s fourth studio release and follows their 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form. The new LP was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire, England, and Electric Lady Studios in New York.

The 1975 begin a North American tour this November, but fans in the UK will have to wait a little longer to see the band live, as their tour in support of Being Funny in a Foreign Language doesn’t embark until early 2023; dates are below.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2023 The 1975 UK and Ireland Tour Dates:

01/08 Brighton, England @ The Brighton Center

01/09 Bournemouth, England @ Bournemouth International Center

01/10 Exeter, England @ Westpoint Arena

01/12 London, England @ The O2

01/15 Birmingham, England @ Resorts World Arena

01/16 Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

01/19 Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro

01/20 Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

01/22 Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

01/23 Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

01/25 Newcastle, England @ Utilita Arena

01/26 Liverpool, England @ M&S Bank Arena

01/29 Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

01/30 Belfast, Ireland @ The SSE Arena