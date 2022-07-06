Garbage Cancels Pair of Shows Due to Ongoing Health Issues Within Touring Camp

Home News Karan Singh July 6th, 2022 - 11:00 AM

American rock band Garbage announced earlier this morning that they will not be playing their next two concerts in Hampton, NH and Portland, ME due to health concerns within their cohort. No further details have been disclosed yet, but attendees have been promised a full refund for their ticket purchases.

URGENT: Gutted to have to inform you that tonight’s show and tomorrow’s are both cancelled due to ongoing health issues within our camp. — Garbage (@garbage) July 6, 2022

The band canceled two earlier shows in New Haven, CT and Niagara Falls, NY as well, and it isn’t yet clear whether they plan on making up for them or not. As of now, they are scheduled to perform across the country into early August.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi