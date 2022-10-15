Garbage’s Shirley Manson Discusses ’Enormous Strain’ Of Average Musician Making Money Off Their Work

Home News Roy Lott October 15th, 2022 - 10:26 PM

Garbage singer Shirley Manson is the latest artist to express that the live music industry is under “enormous strain” The singer wrote a statement on Instagram, saying that musicians are living hand to mouth” as a result.”The average musician can no longer survive let alone thrive under the current conditions. We are seeing so many precious talents buckle under the economic injustice of a system that does not pay the creative for their artistic output.”

Manson continued, “Everyone is vying for a handful of venues in order to make a small amount of money to tide them over until the next show, most sailing without a dollar of insurance. A large percentage of musicians that you know and love are likely living hand to mouth.”

She also calls out corporations for “making billions” from the work of artists and “sharing none of the profits”

“So many of the artists that we revere and hold dear throughout history would have been utterly destroyed by this system entirely,” Manson said. “Musicians cannot survive without being paid fairly for their music. And if the live scene fails, the whole ship goes down entirely. All you will be left with is the main stream. No alternative perspectives. Nothing loud. Nothing dangerous. Nothing weird. Little that lasts more than one album cycle.”

The band had to cancel a number of shows earlier this year due to health concerns.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi