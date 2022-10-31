mxdwn Music

HIRS Collective Announce New Album We’re Still Here For March 2023 Release, Shares Title Track Featuring Garbage’s Shirley Manson

Punk group The HIRS Collective have announced they will release  a new album on March 24 called We’re Still Here. Also the album’s title track will feature lead singer of Garbage Shirley Manson.

The HIRS Collective added an impressive list of guest who will be appearing on We’re Still Here. The new album has 17 tracks which features Frank Iero of My Chemical RomanceSoul Glo‘s Pierce Jordan, Thursday’s Geoff Rickley, Fucked Up‘s Damon Abraham, Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females and many more.

“We’ll never quit this collective, a version of therapy for ourselves and anyone who feels in need to scream their lungs out for one more day of living. We don’t think we can destroy every single negative structure, but we can dismantle them within ourselves. And if we have the chance to destroy it, let’s fucking go. But we aren’t going to be given any power from anyone else and have to take it for ourselves.” said The HIRS Collective
The HIRS Collective We’re Still Here tracklist

1. We’re Still Here feat. Shirley Manson and AC Sapphire
2. Sweet Like Candy feat. No Man, Bryan Funck of Thou and Jessica Joy Mills
3. Burn Your House Down feat. Jessica G.Z. and Christina Michelle of Gouge Away
4. N.O. S.I.R. feat. Justin Pearson of The Locust and Nevada Nieves
5. Waste Not Want Not feat. Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo and Escuela Grind
6. Public Service Announcement feat. Dan Yemin of Paint it Black and Dark Thoughts
7. Judgement Night feat. Ghösh and Jessica Joy Mills
8. Trust the Process feat. Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and Rosie Richeson
9. XOXOXOXOXOX feat. Melt Banana
10. You Are Not Alone feat. Lora Mathis and Chip King of The Body
11. Apoptosis and Proliferation feat. Nate Newton of Converge and Full of Hell
12. So, Anyway… feat. Geoff Rickley and Kayla Phillips of Bleed The Pigs
13. A Different Kind of Bed Death feat. Anthony Green of Circe Survive and Pain Chain
14. Neila Forever feat. Jeremy Bolm of Touche Amore and Jordan Dreyeri of La Dispute
15. Last King Meets Last Priest feat. Chris #2 and Derek Zanetti of The Homeless
16. Unicorn Tapestry Woven in Fire feat. Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females, Damian Abraham of Fucked Up and Pinkwash
17. Bringing Light and Replenishments feat. The Punk Cellist and Sunrot

