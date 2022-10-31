HIRS Collective Announce New Album We’re Still Here For March 2023 Release, Shares Title Track Featuring Garbage’s Shirley Manson

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 2:42 PM

Punk group The HIRS Collective have announced they will release a new album on March 24 called We’re Still Here. Also the album’s title track will feature lead singer of Garbage Shirley Manson.

The HIRS Collective added an impressive list of guest who will be appearing on We’re Still Here. The new album has 17 tracks which features Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo‘s Pierce Jordan, Thursday’s Geoff Rickley, Fucked Up‘s Damon Abraham, Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females and many more.

“We’ll never quit this collective, a version of therapy for ourselves and anyone who feels in need to scream their lungs out for one more day of living. We don’t think we can destroy every single negative structure, but we can dismantle them within ourselves. And if we have the chance to destroy it, let’s fucking go. But we aren’t going to be given any power from anyone else and have to take it for ourselves.” said The HIRS Collective