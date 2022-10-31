HIRS Collective Announce New Album We’re Still Here For March 2023 Release, Shares Title Track Featuring Garbage’s Shirley Manson

Punk group The HIRS Collective have announced they will release a new album on March 24 called We’re Still Here. Also the album’s title track will feature lead singer of Garbage Shirley Manson.
The HIRS Collective added an impressive list of guest who will be appearing on We’re Still Here. The new album has 17 tracks which features Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo‘s Pierce Jordan, Thursday’s Geoff Rickley, Fucked Up‘s Damon Abraham, Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females and many more.