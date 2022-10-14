Tove Lo Covers Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”

Home News Trisha Valdez October 14th, 2022 - 3:39 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, most famously known as Tove Lo, a popular Swedish Pop singer provided the world with a cover of “Dancing on my Own” by artist Robyn. The two song artist both took a very different approach to singing this famous song.

Tove Lo took a soft heartbreak path. With only her and a piano she sings the songs with a certain passion and heart to it. When listing to her sing her heart out to this song you can vividly see the story she is singing. “I think it’s just the most perfect pop song” Lo says, “Lyrically, it’s so simple so clear. You can really see it right in front of you. It just stayed with me all these years.” She talks about the nostalgia of the song the memories it brings back to her when listening to it again.

Lo talks about how she initially wanted to play this cover with her band however it would not have worked scheduling wise. Which in the end worked out perfectly, she decided stripping back the song and signing it with only a piano would help us feel the lyrics more. “I usually like doing that with dance songs, because you usually feel how sad and dramatic the song actually is” Lo said.

Slowing down the song and taking away the pop sound to it really makes you see the heart of the song; it is a heartbreaking story of watching someone you love with someone else and not being able to anything about it. Lo expressed those feelings as she sang this cover and delivered a unique sound to this pop hit. To read more about Tove Lo click here.