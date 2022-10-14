Tove Lo Announces Winter & Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Swedish pop singer Tove Lo has announced a 2023 North American headlining tour in support of her newly released album, Dirt Femme, out Friday, October 14.
The 18-date tour kicks off on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Nashville, also making stops in iconic cities like Richmond, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. Tove Lo is about to embark on a European tour through the month of November. (Consequence)
Find more information and tickets to the tour here.
Tove Lo 2022-2023 tour dates are as follows:
10/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/01 – SWG3 Galvanizers
11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
11/03 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
11/05 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
11/08 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/12 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
11/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
11/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/19 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
11/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns
02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National
02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/10 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
02/13 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
02/14 – Toronto, ON @ History
02/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
02/17 – Chicago, IL @ TBA
02/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/01 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/17-19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/17-19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/23-26 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
03/24-26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer