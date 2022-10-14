Tove Lo Announces Winter & Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes October 14th, 2022 - 7:58 PM

Swedish pop singer Tove Lo has announced a 2023 North American headlining tour in support of her newly released album, Dirt Femme, out Friday, October 14.

The 18-date tour kicks off on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Nashville, also making stops in iconic cities like Richmond, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. Tove Lo is about to embark on a European tour through the month of November. (Consequence)

Find more information and tickets to the tour here.

Tove Lo 2022-2023 tour dates are as follows:

10/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/01 – SWG3 Galvanizers

11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

11/03 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/05 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

11/08 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/12 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

11/16 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

11/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/19 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

11/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns

02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/10 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

02/13 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

02/14 – Toronto, ON @ History

02/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/17 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

02/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/01 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/17-19 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17-19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/23-26 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

03/24-26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer