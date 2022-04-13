Pussy Riot & Slayyyter Share Powerful New Song And Video “HATEFUCK”

Home News Federico Cardenas April 13th, 2022 - 7:29 PM

The Russian feminst punk rock collective Pussy Rio, along with American singer-songwriter Slayyter, has released a new track and video titled “HATEFUCK.” The new single is the third track that the Russian band has released from their upcoming project to release via Neon Gold Records, as part of their ongoing cycle “Patriarchy R.I.P.”

The new aggressive and thrilling track follows the main themes of “Patriarchy R.I.P.,” following empowered and superhero like women who challenge and destroy the patriarchy by punishing abusers and exploiters of women and other marginalized groups. Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova explains the track as following “heroines, vengeful dominatrixes and goddesses,” who “serve justice by creating a hell on earth for sexual abusers, for privileged exploiters of marginalized, alienated and objectified groups.” Tolokonnikova describe the project as taking influence from “Hieronymus Bosch’s visions of hell.”

In a statement Slayyyter expressed gratitude that she was able to work with Russian collective, explaining that she has “always admired Pussy Riot, and to work with Nadya was amazing.” The singer goes on to express her support of the message of the video, stating that “I think the song and video embody strong woman empowerment, so I loved that we got to join forces to create it all.”

Watch the official music video for “HATEFUCK,” directed by Danin Jacquay, via YouTube below.

“HATEFUCK” follows the two previous tracks that Pussy Riot have released from their upcoming project, “Punish,” and “Laugh It Off,” featuring Verite and Latasha. The Russian artists have recently been outspoken critics of Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, joining other artists to condemn the war.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford