Tove Lo Explores Personal Battle With Eating Disorder in New Song & Video “Grapefruit”

Karan Singh October 12th, 2022 - 12:15 PM

Swedish singer Tove Lo has debuted the music video for her upcoming album’s latest single. Dirt Femme will release this Friday and is projected to be well in tune with her reputation for putting out dark, insightful and thought-provoking pop music. “Grapefruit” is another sign (among several others) that the new record will live up to its expectations. Check out the video below:

This visual package tackles the troubles surrounding body image and eating disorders, with the singer playing the part of someone who struggles with both those problems. She can be seen slumped on the floor, fidgety and unsettled as she contemplates the strict demands of a diet she’s fixated on. The song cuts deep and was clearly born from first-hand experience.

She said the following about the track: “I’ve tried to write this song for over 10 years. I know I haven’t talked about it a lot in interviews or even in my music which is my most honest place. I guess I had to find the right way to share the feelings and the vicious circle of behavior I was stuck in. I’ve been free from my ED and my body issues for a very long time but they did take up too many of my teenage years. I’m not sure why I wrote this song now. Maybe the 2 years of stillness brought back memories, maybe I needed all this time I’ve been free from it to be able to look back without feeling pain. One of the many feelings I remember is needing to crawl out of my own skin. I felt so trapped in a body I hated. I wanted a video that portrayed that, and Lisette and Toogie knew exactly how to create that with me. It was honestly really hard putting myself back in that headspace but it was necessary for me. I’m gonna let the song speak for itself now.”

