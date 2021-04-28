Jessie Ware Releases Funky But Slick New Song “Please” from Deluxe Version of What’s Your Pleasure?

Home News Ellie Lin April 28th, 2021 - 11:33 AM

British singer Jessie Ware released a new single “Please.” The single is from the upcoming deluxe version of her 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure?.

Produced by James Ford, “Please,” fits well within the previous sonic space of What’s Your Pleasure?. Both the album and the single fit well within Ware’s post-disco sound, with a driving bass line and a groovy, almost nasally guitar. “Please,” also utilizes an array of resonant synths, which fill the background and provide the song with a full sound. The era-evocative instrumentations, Ware’s silky verses, and sounds of people laughing and talking feel as though the single was plucked right out of a ’70s dance club.



“Please,” tells the tale of a girl trying to get closer with the object of her affections without disrupting the “rhythm of the night.” “I’ll give you a little if you give me a little/So don’t upset the rhythm tonight/Heaven’s where we’re headed/I meant it when I said it/If you want yours, I gotta get mine,” Ware sings.

“I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet! ‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending,” said Ware in a press release.

Ware’s upcoming deluxe edition of What’s Your Pleasure? will be called What’s Your Pleasure? – The Platinum Pleasure Edition. The deluxe edition will be released on June 11, 2021 but is available for pre-order now. What’s Your Pleasure – The Platinum Pleasure Edition will include six tracks in addition to What’s Your Pleasure?’s 12 tracks.

What’s Your Pleasure? was released in June 2020. It was the singer’s fourth studio album, following Glasshouse (2017), Tough Love (2014), and Devotion (2012). It originally included 12 tracks, and Ware released music videos for the titular track, “What’s Your Pleasure,” and “Remember Where You Are.”

Ware was unable to tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She plans to tour the United Kingdom in December 2021.

WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE? THE PLATINUM PLEASURE EDITION TRACKLIST

Spotlight What’s Your Pleasure? Ooh La La Soul Control Save A Kiss Adore You In Your Eyes Step Into My Life Read My Lips Mirage (Don’t Stop) The Kill Remember Where You Are Please Impossible Eyes Closed Overtime Hot N Heavy Pale Blue Light 0208 (feat. Kindness) Adore You (Endless Remix)

UK HEADLINE 2021 TOUR DATES:

12/1 Birmingham–O2 Academy

12/2 Manchester–O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/3 Southampton–O2 Guildhall

12/5 Newcastle–O2 Academy

12/7 Leeds–O2 Academy

12/9 Glasgow–O2 Academy

12/11 Bristol–Marble Factory

12/12 London–O2 Academy Brixton

12/13 London–O2 Academy Brixton

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat