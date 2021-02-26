Jessie Ware Shares New Video for Blissful City Music Song “Remember Where You Are”

Home News Anna Scott February 26th, 2021 - 3:38 PM

British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware has shared a new music video for her song “Remember Where You Are” off her album What’s Your Pleasure? from last July. The video stars British actress Gemma Arterton and was directed by BAFTA-winning director Dominic Savage.

The “Remember Where You Are,” video, called a “short film” by the British singer, was shot on the empty, locked-down street of a London. Although the streets appear desolate without the usual bustling London crowds, Arterton is shown finding the sights she loves and smiling with nostalgia as she watches a beautiful sunrise from Primrose Hill in Regent’s Park. The music video is a message of hope during the U.K.’s third national lockdown.

Watch the “Remember Where You Are” video here:

On the video, director Savage writes that it was “inspired by the real feeling that was felt when we filmed in the deserted streets of eerily strange lockdown London on a Saturday night/Sunday morning. The feelings and emotions in the film are a true reflection of what that felt like, and what this time invokes. Sadness, nostalgia, pain and defiance. But when we climbed Primrose Hill and the sun started to rise above the city, there was real hope and joy for a future that will surely be ours. Listening to Jessie’s music. There is no doubt of that.”

Similarly, Ware also shared, “To have [Savage and Arterton] realise my song with a beautiful ode to London and the longing for human touch and interaction couldn’t be more of a compliment. It’s a truly cherished piece of work.” Viewers of the video will see this “ode to London” as a message of hope and light during the pandemic, and hopefully London’s streets will be vibrant and filled with people again soon. Ware has also shared videos for “Save A Kiss,” “What’s Your Pleasure?” and “Spotlight,” all tracks from the album.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat