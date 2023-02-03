Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Upcoming David Fincher Film “The Killer”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 3rd, 2023 - 12:38 PM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails have teamed up yet again on a score for the new David Fincher thriller The Killer, based on a French comic book series of the same name, coming to Netflix on November 10. The duo announced the news alongside plans for a deluxe 3xLP release of their 2020 score for Fincher’s Mank.

Reznor and Ross have previously worked with Fincher on films such as The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and The Social Network, which they won the Best Original Score Academy Award for in 2010. The duo has also done the music for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen adaptation and Luca Guadagnino’s Empire Of Light and 2022’s Bones And All, and co-produced Halsey’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Reznor and Ross most recently won an Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2020 for Disney’s Soul.

The Killer is not Fincher’s first collaboration with Netflix. The graphic novels adaptation by Alexis Nolent stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. The screenplay was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who worked with Fincher on his film Se7en. Fincher has previously worked with Netflix on the acclaimed House of Cards and Mindhunter. (Pitchfork)