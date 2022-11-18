mxdwn Music

Menu

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Releasing Score For New Film Bones And All

November 18th, 2022 - 4:28 PM

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Releasing Score For New Film Bones And All

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released their original score for the new movie Bones and All. To listen to the album, click here.

The new film Bones and All starring Timothee Chalamet is a love story between two teenage cannibals in 1980s America. The soundtrack to this film is very peaceful, considering what the film is about.

A lot of airy sounds that can be heard peacefully with your eyes closed. There are of course some suspenseful scores in there as well.

According to source, “Bones and All is the first soundtrack album from Reznor and Ross since December 2020’s Mank. The musicians also scored Sam Mendes’ upcoming film Empire of Light.”

For more stories about the artist click here.

Bones and All Original Score

  1. I’m With You (A Way Out)
  2. Lost Girls
  3. Good and Destroyed
  4. Vinegar
  5. I’m With You (You Seem Nice)
  6. It’s Your Turn
  7. You Don’t Have to Be Alone
  8. Forgotten Pictures
  9. In Dreams
  10. I’m With You
  11. By the Light of the Campfire
  12. Night in the Cornfield
  13. We Should Feel Something
  14. It’s Just Darkness
  15. You’ll See What I Mean
  16. I’m With You (Always)
  17. Destroyed
  18. Violence Remains
  19. The Great Wide Open
  20. Normal Life
  21. Other Paths Not Explored
  22. Unfinished Business
  23. (You Made It Feel Like) Home
  24. The Great Wide Open (Reprise)

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.