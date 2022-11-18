Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Releasing Score For New Film Bones And All

Home News Trisha Valdez November 18th, 2022 - 4:28 PM

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released their original score for the new movie Bones and All. To listen to the album, click here.

The new film Bones and All starring Timothee Chalamet is a love story between two teenage cannibals in 1980s America. The soundtrack to this film is very peaceful, considering what the film is about.

A lot of airy sounds that can be heard peacefully with your eyes closed. There are of course some suspenseful scores in there as well.

According to source, “Bones and All is the first soundtrack album from Reznor and Ross since December 2020’s Mank. The musicians also scored Sam Mendes’ upcoming film Empire of Light.”

Bones and All Original Score