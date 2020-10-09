Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are Scoring New David Fincher Movie

Home News Roy Lott October 9th, 2020 - 5:46 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails and Atticus are back together again with another film score. The award nominating duo is set to score David Fincher’s upcoming film, Mank. The film centers around Herman J. Mankiewicz‘s work on Orson Welles‘ 1941 film, “Citizen Kane‘. Gary Oldman stars as Mankiewicz in the film. The pair have worked with Fincher on his previous films including the Golden Globe Award and Academy Award-winning score for The Social Network as well as their Grammy award-winning score for The Girl With A Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl.

According to the PRP, Reznor tweeted the trailer for the film, saying “Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film. Here’s a first look / listen.” Mank is set to be released on Netflix and select theaters on December 4.

Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film. Here’s a first look / listen. https://t.co/5W23a366sM — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) October 8, 2020

Both Reznor and Ross ca also add an Emmy win to their names as they recently won the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition For a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for the critically acclaimed HBO show Watchmen starring Regina King.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat