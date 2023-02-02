Slipknot Shares Spooky New Song “Bone Church”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Photo Credit is Boston Schulz

Today Grammy award winning band Slipknot have released their latest song “Bone Church.” The composition arrives with the a music video “Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church),” which is directed by Slipknot band member M. Shawn ‘’Clown’’ Crahan. The music video finds Crahan and the founding member refreshing footage from band’s “Yen” music video.

In the press release Crahan gives a statement about how “Bone “Church” is dedicated to Slipknot’s loyal fans.

“On the road, we have a “jam room” set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans – a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

Slipknot’s latest album THE END, SO FAR landed at number one on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and at number two on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s sixth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. The album also made a stunning impact worldwide with number one debuts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Mexico, as well as Top 3 debuts in Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Japan and Belgium.

Produced by Slipknot and Joe Barresi, THE END, SO FAR features the singles “The Dying Song (Time To Sing),” “Yen”, and “The Chapeltown Rag.” The collection sees one of the world’s most popular and deeply enigmatic bands relentlessly charting new ground as they continue to redefine, revitalize, and reimagine the scope of rock music.

Also the album follows Slipknot‘s widely celebrated 2019 album WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND, which marked the band’s third consecutive number one on the Billboard 200. The release made a massive global impact with number one debuts in the Official Album Charts of twelve countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top five debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.