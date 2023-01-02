Slipknot Drummer “Clown” Teases At Possibility Of Previously Unreleased Album Coming Out This Year

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2023 - 4:20 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to blabbermouth.net Slipknot drummer Shawn “Clown” Crahan has mentioned again that there is still a plan in place to release a set of 11 previously unreleased songs recorded by four members of Slipknot during the sessions of the 2008 LP All Hope Is Gone.

Also Crahan has previously stated that he, lead singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson created the tunes at a separate studio during an the recording of All Hope Is Gone.

During an interview with Upset magazine Crahan discussed the plans to issue the unreleased songs which are titled Look Outside Your Window.

“It’s an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Crahan continued to say how he wants this project to have its own time to shine rather than being a just a normal music release.

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt Look Outside Your Window, and we wouldn’t want Look Outside Your Window to be a little irritation to Slipknot. Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it. The good news is that six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label. There are no plans to immediately release something and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards. There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

When asked what date will the project will be released on, Crahan responded with the following statement