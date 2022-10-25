Jane’s Addiction Forced To Cancel Five Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Following Perry Farrell’s Injury

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Rock band Jane’s Addiction have cancelled five of their arena tour show with the Smashing Pumpkins because frontman Perry Farrell sustained an injury when the band finished their show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jane’s Addiction will be sitting out most of the tour dates that are scheduled for the upcoming weeks ahead, which includes the concerts in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec.

“I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage. Thank you for understanding.” said Farrell

Since Jane’s Addiction can no longer perform as the opening act for the time being, Canadian band Our Lady Peace will open for the Smashing Pumpkins while Farrell continues to focus on feeling better.

The Spirits On Fire Tour is Jane’s Addiction’s first tour with original bassist Eric Avery in 12 years but also their first without guitarist Dave Navarro who has been sitting out on this half of the tour due to ongoing issues with long COVID.