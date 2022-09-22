Smashing Pumpkins Debut Sublime New Song “Empires” Live at Chicago’s Metro

Home News Cait Stoddard September 22nd, 2022 - 10:20 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they will be releasing a new album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts on April 2023. the band will be performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the release of the album. The Smashing Pumpkins performed at the club Metro where their set list included the new song “Empires.” The track will be on the second of ATUM‘s three acts which comes from the same collection of tunes as their latest single “Beguiled.”

“Empires” is a solid rock composition by how well the instrumentation and Billy Corgan‘s keeps everything together. As a whole, the instrumentation represents what The Smashing Pumpkins are about by how each guitar riff fills the air with electrifying sound and the insane drum beats bring an extra dose insanity. The vocal performance by Corgan is fantastic because his smooth voice compliments the sound of the music and Corgan brings his own swagger while singing out the lyrics. “Empires” is a well written and performed piece that can leave people breathless while listening.