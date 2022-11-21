Smashing Pumpkins Invite Willow Smith Onstage For Performance Of “Cherub Rock”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2022 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

This past Saturday Smashing Pumpkins had guitarist Willow Smith perform the band’s 1993 single “Cherub Rock” during Smashing Pumpkins’s headlining performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The performance marked the ending of Smashing Pumpkins’s “Spirits on Fire Tour” with rock band Jane’s Addiction.

Smith arrived on stage toward the ending of the band’s performance when guitarist James Iha introduced Smith to the crowd, During the performance Smith and lead singer Billy Corgan shook the audiences mind with face smack vocals and killer guitar playing.

Also the moment gave Smith an opportunity to show people people how talented she is as an musician. Based from the videos it does seem like Corgan enjoyed having Smith performing next to him because Corgan had a smile on his face while performing.

A little later on Smith went on Instagram posted photos from the performance which had the words “Who wants that honey” from the song “Cherub Rock.” Also Smith shared pictures of her, Corgan and Iha during the concert.