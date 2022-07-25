Rob Zombie’s Brother Spider One Joins Him Onstage For Performances Of White Zombie and Ramones Classics

Home News Lucy Yang July 25th, 2022 - 2:31 PM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today’s story is about Rob Zombie’s brother joining him onstage. After a fire truck forced cancellation, the opening acts on Zombie’s tour were brought back by an energetic joint performance.

“A truck carrying lighting and sound equipment for the show caught fire and broke down on the way to the venue. Unfortunately, when the stage was finally set up, there wasn’t enough time for Static-X or Powerman 5000 to perform. Mudvayne delivered an abbreviated set of just seven songs, and Zombie only performed 12 songs.” (Consequence)

In other news, Zombie recently wrapped up his own movie adaptation of The Munsters. This is set to release on Netflix and on Blue-Ray/DVD/digitally in the coming month of September. Take a look at the performances for yourself below:

“With Static-X and Powerman 5000 at the venue with nothing to do, Zombie brought both bands out onstage to perform the aforementioned White Zombie and Ramones classics. Given that Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One (birth name Michael Cummings) is the real-life younger brother of Zombie (birth name Robert Cummings), it marked a rare occasion to see the siblings perform onstage together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial)

